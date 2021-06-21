3,737 more vaccine doses administered
Active cases of COVID-19 fall to 52
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit administered another 3,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend for a total to date of 100,189.
The latest figures were reported in the health unit’s afternoon COVID-19 update Monday.
The number of doses administered includes first and second doses provided to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events in the health unit region.
A total of 78,407 residents have now received at least one dose of COVID-19, representing 72.2 per cent of the health unit’s adult population.
This may include people who received their vaccine outside of the health unit region.
Of those, more than 52 per cent have only one dose and nearly 20.2 per cent have two doses.
Residents 80 years of age and older have the highest rate of full vaccination of any other age group at close to 65 per cent, followed by those between 70 and 79 years of age at nearly 32 per cent and those between 69 and 69 at more than 20 per cent.
CASES
The health unit reported a total of 12 new cases Monday. Two updates are typically provided on Mondays, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.
Ten new cases were reported in the morning update and two were confirmed in the afternoon update.
The morning update included eight new cases and 11 resolved in Nipissing District and two new cases and one resolved in Parry Sound District.
By the afternoon, the health unit reported one new case and another three resolved in Nipissing District, along with one new case in Parry Sound District.
Overall, the health unit’s active case count fell to 52 from 55 Friday. Of the active cases currently, 49 are in Nipissing District, including six people in hospital, and three are in Parry Sound District.
Another 116 tests were completed Saturday and Sunday.
A total of 18 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the outbreak at the North Bay Jail, which the health unit declared June 13.
More than 41 per cent of the cases from the past week have involved people between 20 and 39 years of age, while nearly 31 per cent have been people between 40 and 59.
The most common exposures have been close contact of a case and community transmission, each accounting for nearly 31 per cent of the past week’s cases for a total of approximately 62 per cent, followed by outbreaks at approximately 26 per cent.
ONTARIO
The Ontario government reported 270 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 47 in Toronto, 44 in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Peel, 22 in York Region, 12 in Ottawa and 12 in Niagara.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 334.
There were 486 resolved cases, three deaths and 13,828 tests completed, of which 2.5 per cent were positive.
There are 3,454 active cases, including 261 people in hospital, a decrease of five from the previous day. This includes 323 people in intensive care, of which 202 are on ventilators.
Another 118,625 vaccine doses were administered in the province for a total to date of 12,669,775, with 2,972,700 people fully vaccinated.
