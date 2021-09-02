34 first, 33 second doses given at Sturgeon Falls mobile clinic
Health unit seeing increase in new vaccinations after summer lull; school clinics coming
Sixty-seven people received a COVID-19 vaccination during the health unit’s first mobile clinic Tuesday.
Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, confirmed the number during the health unit’s weekly virtual media conference Thursday.
Of those, 34 were first-time doses and 33 were second doses.
Last week, the health unit launched its new mobile clinic, a repurposed city bus, which will travel out to communities in an effort to increase vaccinations.
The clinic made its first stop at Caisse Alliance in Sturgeon Falls Tuesday. Another mobile clinic is scheduled Saturday at the Kearney Royal Canadian Legion Branch 276 from 2 to 4 p.m.
“I encourage workplaces, community organizations, places of worship and other organizations or groups to request a COVID-19 vaccine clinic through our mobile clinic request form located on our website,” McLellan said.
Groups must have at least 50 members interested in receiving vaccinations onsite.
McLellan said school clinics for those between 12 and 17 years of age will be held throughout the district beginning the week of Sept. 13.
“Information packages are being emailed to eligible families by the school boards and we are currently working with our long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nation communities with elder care lodges to coordinate the administration of third doses for residents as recently announced,” she said.
The Ontario government last month announced it would make third doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to those at highest risk, such as transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers and those on active treatment, recipients of an anti-CD20 agent such as rituximab, ocrelizumab or ofatumumab, and residents of high-risk congregate settings including long-term care homes, higher-risk licensed retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 81 per cent of residents 12 years of age and older in the local health unit district, or 94,078 people, have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while more than 74 per cent, or 86,123 people, are fully vaccinated.
Among those between 12 and 17 years of age, almost 72 per cent, or 5,210 people, have at least one dose and more than 58 per cent, or 4,232 people, are fully vaccinated.
Currently, just under seven per cent of all residents eligible for a vaccine, or 7,955 people, have only received one dose of a vaccine.
Asked how many of these people are waiting for a second dose, or are delaying receiving one for their own reasons, McLellan said those numbers weren’t available.
“I can tell you we are starting to see an increase in the number of people presenting at our clinics for a first dose in comparison to what we had been seeing, and in speaking with some of the individuals who do come to our clinics, some of them have definitely delayed their second dose,” she said.
“We heard that throughout the summer, when we saw a decline in the number of individuals attending our clinics, that they were waiting for the fall and the end of summer and vacations to be able to get their second dose. So, we are seeing that happening at our clinics, for sure.”
Louise Gagné, executive director of community services for the health unit, said there have been 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, with 13 active currently, none of which to date are confirmed variants of concern although some are awaiting further testing. No one is currently in hospital.
Over the past 14 days, she said 94 per cent of individuals who were eligible to be vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 were not fully immunized. Six cases involved people under 12 years of age, who are not yet able to be vaccinated.
Gagné said parents are encouraged to view the Ontario government’s updated school screening tool at ontario.ca/schoolscreening
