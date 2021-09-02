34 first, 33 second doses given at Sturgeon Falls mobile clinic

Health unit seeing increase in new vaccinations after summer lull; school clinics coming

Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, confirmed the number during the health unit’s weekly virtual media conference Thursday.

Of those, 34 were first-time doses and 33 were second doses.

Last week, the health unit launched its new mobile clinic, a repurposed city bus, which will travel out to communities in an effort to increase vaccinations.

The clinic made its first stop at Caisse Alliance in Sturgeon Falls Tuesday. Another mobile clinic is scheduled Saturday at the Kearney Royal Canadian Legion Branch 276 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“I encourage workplaces, community organizations, places of worship and other organizations or groups to request a COVID-19 vaccine clinic through our mobile clinic request form located on our website,” McLellan said.

Groups must have at least 50 members interested in receiving vaccinations onsite.

McLellan said school clinics for those between 12 and 17 years of age will be held throughout the district beginning the week of Sept. 13.

“Information packages are being emailed to eligible families by the school boards and we are currently working with our long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nation communities with elder care lodges to coordinate the administration of third doses for residents as recently announced,” she said.

The Ontario government last month announced it would make third doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to those at highest risk, such as transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers and those on active treatment, recipients of an anti-CD20 agent such as rituximab, ocrelizumab or ofatumumab, and residents of high-risk congregate settings including long-term care homes, higher-risk licensed retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges.