30% of adult residents fully vaccinated – health unit

More than 30 per cent of all adult residents in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The latest update Monday afternoon from the health unit shows 79,429 people, or more than 73 per cent of all adult residents, have at least one dose of vaccine.

Try refreshing your browser.

Currently, 42.5 per cent of all adult residents have only one dose, while about 30.6 per cent have two doses.

This may include residents who received a dose outside of the health unit district.

The health unit also administered another 4,847 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday for a total to date of 113,456.

This includes first and second doses administered to residents and non-residents at local clinics.

CASES

The health unit reported a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and 14 resolved.

The new and resolved cases were reported over two separate updates Monday.

The health unit reported 13 new cases and eight resolved in Nipissing District Monday morning, as well as three new cases in Parry Sound District.