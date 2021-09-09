3.5-year jail sentence handed in fentanyl case

A judge has handed a three-and-a-half year jail sentence to a 33-year-old man who was charged nearly a year ago in West Nipissing with drug and other offences.

Appearing by video from the Toronto South Detention Centre Wednesday, Reginald Burney-Lemure pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay to three charges stemming from an incident in September 2020.

Along with the drug charge – he was found with 15 grams of fentanyl – Burney-Lemure also pleaded guilty to operation while impaired and possession of an imitation handgun.

Justice Catherine Mathias accepted the joint submission from the Crown and defence, making note of the lives fentanyl has taken and adding that 15 grams is a significant amount.

The Crown and defence argued that while the sentence is on the low end, it is within a “reasonable” range, which Mathias agreed with.

She also considered submissions from the Crown and defence about Burney-Lemure’s own substance abuse, his Indigenous heritage, his participation in community activities, the 355 actual days he had spent in custody up to that point and his COVID-19 diagnosis, which resulted in him moving from North Bay to the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, north of Barrie.

The court credited Burney-Lemure’s time in custody at two-to-one for a total credit of 710 days, meaning he will serve another 568 days, or about 19 months, incarceration.

For the impaired charge, Burney-Lemure was handed a $1,000 fine, which he will have three years to pay, and a 12-month driving prohibition.

The weapon possession charge netted him 90 days, which will run concurrently, or at the same time, as the three-and-a-half year jail sentence.