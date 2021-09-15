Nipissing First Nation is advising the public of a second positive case of COVID-19 related to a bus route serving the communities of Yellek and Duchesnay.

Both confirmed cases involve youth, with the first being a youth between 12 and 17 years of age who resides in Yellek, and the second a youth under 12 years of age who resides in Duchesnay, according to Nipissing First Nation.

2nd positive case tied to bus route – Nipissing FN

Individuals considered high-risk exposures are those who were transported to school on Nbisiing Bus Lines Route 4-5 between Sept. 7 and 10.

NFN Health Services is working closely with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, a statement said, and every individual living on Nipissing First Nation who has been identified as a high-risk exposure will be contacted by one of its nurses. No personal health information will be released.

The community health nurse has contacted all high-risk exposures and advised those who need to self-isolate, self-monitor and get tested for COVID-19 to do so.

For high-risk exposures, this COVID-19 test must be done at a testing centre and cannot be a rapid test.

Earlier this week, the health unit advised of a potential COVID-19 exposure on school bus routes 277 and 278 sometime between Sept. 8 and 10.