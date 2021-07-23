$24,500 raised for humane society

The 12th annual Monaghan and Furry Friends Scramble raised $24,500 for the North Bay Humane Society’s new adoption centre.

The annual golf tournament, presented by Pet Valu, was held July 13 at the Osprey Links Golf Course.

The golf tournament and auction – the Humane Society’s biggest annual fundraiser – raised more than $24,500 for the construction of a brand-new adoption centre to open in 2022.

The new building, to be built adjacent to the current humane society facility, will double the size of the campus and add 12 new dog kennels, five cat and kitten care rooms, commercial laundry facilities and a meet and greet space for new pet parents.

“The Monaghan and Furry Friends Scramble is a signature fundraiser for the Humane Society and we couldn’t be happier with the results, especially during an ongoing global pandemic,” says executive director Liam Cullin.

Cullin notes the success of the tournament is thanks to the overwhelming generosity of sponsors and donors, including presenting sponsor Pet Valu, luncheon sponsor Casey’s Grill Bar, local Tim Hortons who provided coffee and doughnuts to start the morning, event host Osprey Links and media sponsor 106.3 Moose FM – whose morning host Mike Monaghan is the namesake of the tournament.

The 13th edition of the tournament will run Tuesday, July 19, 2022.