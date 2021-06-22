23 new cases of COVID-19 reported, five resolved

Article content

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and five resolved, all in Nipissing District.

The change brings the number of active cases currently up to 70 from 52 Monday.

There are currently 67 active cases in Nipissing District, seven of whom are in hospital, and three in Parry Sound District.

The change appears to be largely driven by the ongoing outbreak at the North Bay Jail, which the health unit declared June 13.

There have now been 33 cases recorded in the outbreak, up from 18 Monday. The health unit reported on social media that all 33 cases are active.

Of those, 32 involve people in custody and one is a staff member.

Although the health unit no longer publishes information on each individual case, over the past seven days more than 45 per cent of all of the new cases reported have been associated with an outbreak, while close contact with a case and community spread each account for nearly 24 per cent.