23 new cases of COVID-19 reported, five resolved
North Bay Jail outbreak increases to 33
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and five resolved, all in Nipissing District.
The change brings the number of active cases currently up to 70 from 52 Monday.
There are currently 67 active cases in Nipissing District, seven of whom are in hospital, and three in Parry Sound District.
The change appears to be largely driven by the ongoing outbreak at the North Bay Jail, which the health unit declared June 13.
There have now been 33 cases recorded in the outbreak, up from 18 Monday. The health unit reported on social media that all 33 cases are active.
Of those, 32 involve people in custody and one is a staff member.
Although the health unit no longer publishes information on each individual case, over the past seven days more than 45 per cent of all of the new cases reported have been associated with an outbreak, while close contact with a case and community spread each account for nearly 24 per cent.
More than 49 per cent have involved people between 20 and 39 years of age and nearly 33 per cent have involved those between the ages of 40 and 59.
There have now been a total of 557 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the health unit district.
Another 172 tests were completed for a total to date of 133,001.
VACCINES
The health unit administered another 1,605 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a total to date of 101,794.
These include doses administered at local clinics to residents and non-residents.
A total of 78,522 residents now have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, representing more than 72 per cent of the health unit’s adult population.
This may include people who received a dose outside of the health unit district.
Currently, almost 51 per cent of all adult residents have only one dose and about 21.5 per cent have two doses.
Residents 80 years of age and older have the highest rate of full vaccination at more than 65 per cent, followed by those 70 to 79 years of age at nearly 36 per cent and those 60 to 69 at more than 22 per cent.
ONTARIO
The Ontario government reported 296 new cases in the province, including 123 in Toronto, 61 in the Region of Waterloo, 37 in York Region and 20 in Peel Region.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases remained unchanged from Monday at 334.
There were 442 resolved cases, 60 deaths and 16,784 tests completed, of which 1.6 per cent were positive.
The number of active cases fell to 3,248, with 334 people in hospital, an increase of 73 from the previous day. Of those 314 are in intensive care, 202 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 199,535 more vaccine doses were administered in the province for a total to date of 12,869,310, with 3,145,372 people fully vaccinated.
