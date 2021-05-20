22% of past week's COVID-19 cases tied to out-of-district travel – health unit

Article content

The spike locally in positive COVID-19 cases is being blamed on travel outside of the district, officials with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit say.

Residents travelling outside the district account for 22 per cent of positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, said Shannon Mantha, executive director of clinical services and chief nursing officer at the health unit.

There have been a total of 72 cases reported so far this month, as of Wednesday afternoon, already surpassing the previous one-month high set in February of 71.

“In the last seven days, 22 per cent of our cases are outbreak related and all of these cases are linked to outbreaks outside of our district,” Mantha said Thursday during the health unit’s weekly virtual media conference.

“While we don’t provide case level details for privacy and confidentiality reasons, there’s a variety of reasons why people might be travelling out of the district, which could include travelling for work (and) travelling to visit loved ones who are palliative or quite ill.”