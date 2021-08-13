21 Sqn. commander receives commendation

An officer at 22 Wing/CFB North Bay, has been awarded the Chief of the Defence Staff commendation for his efforts which helped lead to the collapse of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria physical caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

Lt.-Col. Joseph Oldford was selected to deploy as part of Operation Foundation to the U.S. Combined Air and Space Operations Centre at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as deputy director, Combat Operations Division in November, 2018.

The commendation, awarded by acting Chief of the Defence Staff Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, noted Oldford “utilized his considerable tactical acumen and outstanding leadership skills in overseeing air operations in four theatres simultaneously, resulting in the collapse of the physical ISIS caliphate in Iraq and Syria. “His efforts directly contributed significant operational effects to coalition operations in the most dynamic and complex theatre in the world.”

“When Lieutenant-General Eyre visited 22 Wing in June, I was both surprised and humbled to receive the Chief of Defence Staff Commendation,” Oldford said.

“While deployed as the deputy director of Combat Operations in Qatar I wasn’t alone. Mission success depended on the strong support system of profession and capable personnel who served within the Combined Aerospace Operations Centre, but more importantly the incredible support system I could rely on back at home.”

Oldford joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1994 as an infantry reservist with the 2nd Battalion, Nova Scotia Highlanders (Cape Breton), transferring to the regular force in 2002 as an Aerospace Control Officer through the Regular Officer Training Program.