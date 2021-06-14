Eight new cases – all in Nipissing District – reported over the weekend

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the region, all in Nipissing District.

There also are two people in hospital, both in Nipissing.

20-39 age group accounts for bulk of recent COVID-19 cases

In its report Monday morning – the health unit provides two updates on Mondays, one at 10 a.m. and one at 3 p.m. – the health unit notes that over the last seven days, more than one-third of cases reported, or 38.1 per cent, occurred in the 20-39 age group.

More than a quarter of cases reported over the last seven days – 28.57 per cent – were among people 19 years of age or younger.

There have been no cases reported among the 80-plus population for the last four weeks.

The health unit declared a respiratory outbreak at the North Bay Jail Sunday, although it did not specify how many people have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health unit is working with the North Bay Jail, the Ministry of the Solicitor General and North Bay Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre to support with outbreak protocols, including testing, preventatives measures, and case and contact management. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-isolating and the health unit has contacted individuals deemed to be at high-risk,” the statement said.