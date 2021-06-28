16 new cases of COVID-19 reported, eight resolved

All adults eligible for accelerated second vaccine dose

Article content

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and eight resolved.

There were 13 new cases and eight resolved in Nipissing District and three new cases in Parry Sound District.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported, eight resolved Back to video

The change brings the number of active cases up to 85 from 77 Friday.

This includes 78 active cases in Nipissing District, including 10 people in hospital, and seven in Parry Sound District.

A total of 592 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the health unit district since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020.

Although the health unit no longer provides information on individual cases, over the past seven days almost 49 per cent of new cases involved people between 20 and 39 years of age, while nearly 28 per cent were in people aged 40 to 59.

Nearly 36 per cent were due to close contact with a case, more than 26 per cent were from community transmission and approximately 24 per cent were associated with an outbreak.