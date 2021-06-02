1,260 more vaccine doses administered
Four new cases of COVID-19 reported, one resolved
Article content
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit administered another 1,260 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday afternoon.
The latest update brings the number of doses administered to date up to 75,368.
1,260 more vaccine doses administered Back to video
This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region.
There are now 72,564 residents with at least one dose of vaccine, representing nearly 67 per cent of the health unit’s adult population. This may include residents who have received a dose outside of the health unit district.
Almost 62 per cent have only one dose, while more than five per cent have two doses.
Residents 80 years of age and older in the health unit district currently have the highest rate of full vaccination, or two doses, of any age group at 18 per cent.
CASES
The health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 and one resolved, all of which are in Nipissing District.
Advertisement
Article content
The change brings the number of active cases up to 17 from 14 Tuesday.
This includes 13 cases in Nipissing District, including three people in hospital, and four in Parry Sound District.
There have now been a total of 456 cases of COVID-19 in the health unit district.
Another 216 tests were completed for a total to date of 128,055.
ONTARIO
The Ontario government announced Wednesday that students will not return to in-person classes until the fall.
Students in the province have been learning remotely since mid-April. Premier Doug Ford said reopening schools now could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The province reported 733 new cases, including 173 in Toronto, 134 in Peel, 69 in York Region and 66 in Hamilton.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 978.
There were 1,733 resolved cases, 25 deaths and 31,768 tests completed, of which 2.8 per cent were positive.
The number of active cases fell to 10,664, with 708 people in hospital, a decrease of 96. This includes 576 people in intensive care, of which 399 are on ventilators.
Another 139,901 vaccine doses were administered for a total to date of 9,342,121, with 781,163 people fully vaccinated.
With files from The Canadian Press
mlee@postmedia.com
Twitter: @mtaylorlee