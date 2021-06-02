1,260 more vaccine doses administered

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported, one resolved

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit administered another 1,260 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday afternoon.

The latest update brings the number of doses administered to date up to 75,368.

This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region.

There are now 72,564 residents with at least one dose of vaccine, representing nearly 67 per cent of the health unit’s adult population. This may include residents who have received a dose outside of the health unit district.

Almost 62 per cent have only one dose, while more than five per cent have two doses.

Residents 80 years of age and older in the health unit district currently have the highest rate of full vaccination, or two doses, of any age group at 18 per cent.

CASES

The health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 and one resolved, all of which are in Nipissing District.