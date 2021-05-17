10 new cases of COVID-19 reported, five resolved

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and five resolved.

The new cases include seven in Nipissing District and three in Parry Sound District.

There were two resolved cases in Nipissing District and three in Parry Sound District, resulting in a net increase to the health unit’s active case count to 43 from 38 Friday.

Of the active cases currently, 18 are in Nipissing District and 25, including one in hospital, are in Parry Sound District.

The health unit typically provides two updates on Mondays. A second update, with updated figures on testing and vaccines, is expected to come at 3 p.m.

The Ontario government, meanwhile, announced Monday that starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, anyone 18 years of age or over will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre, or directly through their public health unit’s own booking system.