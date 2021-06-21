10 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 12 resolved

Article content

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and 12 resolved.

The change includes eight new cases and 11 resolved in Nipissing District and two new cases and one resolved in Parry Sound District.

Overall, the health unit’s active case count fell to 53 from 55 Friday.

Of the active cases currently, 51 are in Nipissing District, including six people in hospital, and two are in Parry Sound District.

There have now been a total of 532 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health unit district.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 cases have been confirmed in the COVID-19 outbreak at the North Bay Jail, which the health unit declared June 13.

The health unit typically provides two updates on Mondays, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

The next update, with information on testing and vaccinations, is expected to come by 3 p.m.