10 new cases of COVID-19 reported

“As part of the outbreak interventions and preventative measures, COVID-19 testing for staff and inmates of the North Bay Jail is in progress.”

“Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-isolating and the health unit has contacted individuals deemed to be at high-risk,” the statement said.

An outbreak at the North Bay Jail was declared Sunday, with the health unit saying it was working with the jail, Ministry of the Solicitor General and North Bay Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre to support with outbreak protocols, including testing, preventative measures, and case and contact management.

There are no active cases in Parry Sound District.

The health unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in Nipissing District to 37.

At least 10 cases of COVID-19 are being reported at the North Bay Jail, according to the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

The health unit says the ministry is offering inmates their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as well as first doses for those who have not received their vaccine.

“As we are well aware, the local COVID-19 situation changes rapidly. We will have a better understanding of the situation at the North Bay Jail once we receive all the COVID-19 test results,” medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico said Sunday.

There have now been 496 cases of COVID-19 reported in the region. Of those, 327 were in Nipissing, 169 in Parry Sound District.

One case has been resolved since Monday.

A total of 92,266 vaccinations have been administered at local clinics since the vaccines became available.

This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region.

So far, 77,391 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

That means 71.3 per cent of adults in the two districts have received at least one dose. About 14.51 per cent of residents have received two doses of the vaccines.

Residents 80 years of age and older in the health unit district currently have the highest rate of full vaccination, or two doses, of any age group at 60.01 per cent, or 4,731 residents.

Over the last seven days, almost half of the new cases – 48.48 per cent – were among people aged 20 to 39, while 27.27 per cent were reported in people aged 40 to 59.

More than one-third of the cases – 39.39 per cent – in the last seven days were due to close contact with a case, while 36.36 per cent of the cases were attributed to an outbreak.

ONTARIO

Ontario reported 296 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 13 deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 62 new cases in Peel Region, 60 in Toronto and 45 in Waterloo Region.

The numbers are based on 17,162 tests.

The province says 433 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

That number includes 382 patients in intensive care and 244 on ventilators.

The province says 184,989 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Monday for a total of more than 11.5 million doses.