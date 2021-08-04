$1.1M to support Jack Garland Airport

North Bay Jack Garland Airport will receive $1.1 million in financial support from the federal government.

Airport manager Jack Santerre said this funding is “critical” to sustain continued operations.

“In the last year-and-a-half, we have lost $1.5 million in revenue that would have sustained our operation,” he said during a virtual media conference Wednesday.

“We’ve already made a lot of changes and this funding will eliminate the need to go back to the taxpayer.”

Last year, city council provided the airport with additional funding including a monthly maximum subsidy of $200,000 up to the end of 2020 and $400,000 in redirected capital funds.

Santerre said in the last 16 months, Jack Garland has lost 80 per cent of scheduled passenger traffic.

He said passenger business is slowly returning, but it’s expected to take between two to five years.

Santerre said Bearskin Airlines continued to operate throughout the pandemic, which helped, and Air Canada returned this summer.

He said Air Canada is making plans to provide a second daily flight service from North Bay to Toronto.

“There’s movement, people are starting to travel. Sunwing is returning in December.”

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Terry Sheehan, on behalf of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister of FedNor, Mélanie Joly, made the announcement Wednesday.

The non-repayable contribution will support the airport’s operations for one year.

The project is expected to help maintain 11 local jobs.

“The Jack Garland Airport is an important economic driver for North Bay and the surrounding region. As it is the only facility of its size in Ontario with a dedicated airside post-secondary aviation training facility, our airport is also vital to our local post-secondary institutions,” said North Bay Mayor Al McDonald.

McDonald said council was clear when it demonstrated its commitment to the airport by providing additional funding.

He said council received a lot of “flack” from the public about its decision.

McDonald said others suggested they close the airport down for a year and then reopen when business starts to pick up.

“But that wasn’t an option,” he said. “The closure could have jeopardized not only airport jobs but the 500 aviation jobs and hundreds of jobs in the mining sector.”

Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota said the project will enable the North Bay Jack Garland Airport to overcome the financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and allow it to be in a position to play a meaningful role in the region’s economic recovery over the coming months.

“This investment will help ensure the commercial viability of the airport while growing, enhancing and maintaining capital assets in support of the overall economic development of the North Bay area,” he said.