World Culture Fusion Festival shares art and performance in North Bay

The World Culture Fusion Festival returns Sept. 17 and 18 at multiple outdoor locations, presenting a variety of performers and artistic experiences.

Fusion Fest is a new festival, a co-production of three not-for-profit organizations – the Nipissing Region Curatorial Collective, UNIK Theatre Canada and Gateway Theatre Guild.

The aim is to explore and celebrate diverse cultures through food, music, drama and other artistic forms via intimate performances easily accessible to audiences.

This is the first year for the festival, although it is technically returning. The first event was held July 3 at Lee Park. Day 2 and 3 of the inaugural run will happen Friday and Saturday.

The festival is a “gathering and celebration of the creative imagination,” organizers explain on the event’s website, and offers various performances ranging from spoken word artists and DJs to graphic artists and actors.

The goal is to create “a festival of fun and involvement that will invite people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds to come together to share in the magic of creativity, expression, collaboration and unity,” festival organizers enthuse.

Given the terrible time performing artists have had this past year due to the pandemic, the festival will “revive the spirit of artists,” explained Justine Gogoua, one of the festival founders.

The festival promises “diversity” among talents, Gogoua emphasized, mentioning a specific focus on “minority artists and ethnic people of all backgrounds” will gather to present their works.