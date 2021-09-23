This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After a successful opening reception two weeks ago, the WKP Kennedy Gallery is ready to give you another one.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. To Be Both opening reception Back to video

Come join us in the gallery Friday tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. for the opening of To Be Both, an exhibition by Vanessa Tignanelli showcasing ideas about what it means to fit into a societal mould and how to navigate tricky thoughts and duties.

Vanessa shows her struggles to fit into gender norms of being both a soon-to-be wife and a resilient photojournalist and how these two worlds can clash when brought together.

Vanessa Tignanelli is a Canadian documentary photographer and videographer currently based in North Bay, and using her skills in photography, fine art, and poetry, has attempted to understand the disconnect that one can feel when faced with two very different roles in society.

To Be Both is an exhibition that many will be able to relate to as we are all on society’s radar and too often are put in boxes that may not actually align with how we feel on the inside.

This exhibition is important to witness, and we hope that you will all come and see it during its run time to Oct. 29.

Vanessa’s work has been recognized by the Royal Family, NPAC National Photographs of the Year Awards, Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and InFocus Photo Exhibit and Award and we are proud to be showcasing her amazing pieces.

Most of her work has an interest in people who reconcile identities that society has taught us cannot go together and fit in with the social norm. She often works with themes confronting sexism, ageism and classicism. It is lovely to see this exhibition as a more personal dive into the brain of the artist while still being relatable to the wider public.

The opening reception caps out at 50 people so make sure you get there on time to secure your spot. Please remember to bring your proof of vaccination and ID. Masks must be worn at all times. Cash bar will be available, masks can be temporarily lowered to enjoy beverages.

For other viewing times go to our website, www.kennedygallery.org, to book a time slot for future dates.