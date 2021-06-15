The return of CFCH
Legendary call letters come full circle in North Bay
Almost a century ago, the citizens of North Bay tuned into the first local radio broadcast ever in the area.
The call letters of this radio station were CFCH and the owner and operator was Roy Thomson, later to be known as ‘Lord Thomson of Fleet’ and a media mogul.
Now, almost 100 years later, Vista Radio, the company owned by his granddaughter Sherry Brydson, is proud to bring back these legendary call letters to the area of North Bay.
Canada’s newest radio station Country 90.5 FM, CFCH North Bay officially signed on Tuesday morning.
The first song played was ‘Outlaws and Outsiders,’ the first gold-certified single by North Bay’s own Cory Marks.
This song was chosen to symbolically launch the station and its commitment to great music and a local focus for North Bay in all aspects of its programming.
General manager Peter Hobbs says this has been a lengthy journey.
“We are thrilled to be bringing back the iconic CFCH to North Bay. It was a long time in coming and plenty of hard work from the entire team at Vista Radio,” he said.
“I grew up listening to CFCH radio and it will be amazing to hear those historic call letters on the air once again in North Bay.”
Country 90.5 FM will play a well-crafted mix of new country and some familiar favourites.
Fresh off a 20-plus year stint with Rogers, Kevin Oschefski takes on the role of program director and morning show duties with ‘The Kevin O Show.’
A familiar voice to North Bay also will return with Drew Ferris hosting his afternoon show. Drew returns to North Bay after a few years as morning host at Moose FM 99.3 in West Nipissing.
This is a station that has many keen minds behind the formula and creation including Steph Larouche, regional cluster program director for Ontario Mid-North.
He spoke about the heart of Country 90.5 FM being a community focus.
“It’s been great to discover how many of our Vista colleagues from across the country, as well as listeners and social media visitors, have a connection to those heritage call letters CFCH. The heartfelt memories being shared confirm what we already knew – people care about this city, they love what we are bringing back and that #LocalMatters.”
Vista Radio president Bryan Edwards says the station has a legacy of determination.
“We are especially proud of how hard our North Bay staff worked to build and launch this station in the middle of a pandemic. It’s clear how important it is to our staff that this new local voice is heard throughout the community. Country 90.5 FM is a family built radio station with music and programming perfect for everybody in the family and connections to the people and the city. We can’t wait for North Bay to listen.”
Country 90.5 CFCH is owned by Canadian broadcast company Vista Radio. Vista Radio owns Moose FM in North Bay and more than 40 other radio stations and digital portals across the country proudly serving local communities.