The return of CFCH

Article content

Almost a century ago, the citizens of North Bay tuned into the first local radio broadcast ever in the area.

The call letters of this radio station were CFCH and the owner and operator was Roy Thomson, later to be known as ‘Lord Thomson of Fleet’ and a media mogul.

Now, almost 100 years later, Vista Radio, the company owned by his granddaughter Sherry Brydson, is proud to bring back these legendary call letters to the area of North Bay.

Canada’s newest radio station Country 90.5 FM, CFCH North Bay officially signed on Tuesday morning.

The first song played was ‘Outlaws and Outsiders,’ the first gold-certified single by North Bay’s own Cory Marks.

This song was chosen to symbolically launch the station and its commitment to great music and a local focus for North Bay in all aspects of its programming.

General manager Peter Hobbs says this has been a lengthy journey.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back the iconic CFCH to North Bay. It was a long time in coming and plenty of hard work from the entire team at Vista Radio,” he said.