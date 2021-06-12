North Bay ambience adds atmosphere to supernatural horror thriller
'Flee The Light' set for fall release
Written by Tealia Carriere
Set to be released this fall, feature film ‘Flee The Light’ has a musical score and sound design created by North Bay musical talent, Ben Leggett and Danny Colomby.
The pair captured the sound of wolves, barn owls and morning doves, among other creatures, to lend to the soundscape.
“We have some Indigenous wildlife here that we’re trying to wind into the sound and the forest scenes … even common, every day animals from your backyard can be really spooky if presented properly,” Colomby said.
Colomby said the film was an open canvas for sound, some parts with no dialogue at all that rely on the music to tell the story.
The most challenging task the pair faced was to “make the story come to life through the sound and make sure the story is told,” Legget shares.
Leggett, a native of North Bay, is a sound designer, composer and sound mixer. His work has been featured in the TV series ‘Hard Rock Medical,’ the film ‘Christmas Inheritance’ and more.
Flee The Light used local crew and talent, which initially enticed him to work on the film, as well as the chance to work with his old buddy Colomby.
Colomby was first intrigued by the script a couple of years ago and “was already scoring it in my head.”
Colomby, a Canadian bassist and composer, has been writing music for more than 30 years.
He wound up in North Bay 20 years ago after the Toronto music scene in the ’90s took a downturn, but stayed because of the lifestyle.
“I’m glad I came up here, I am more productive here than I was there … I’ve never been busier than I am right now.”
Colomby said living in Northern Ontario, “you have the space and the presence of mind to be able to dream and put your head more into a creative project like this.”
He hopes students at Canadore College, which features a surround theatre, come to appreciate and realize this too, as North Bay has become a hot spot for creativity.
“Hopefully, if we do our job right with the music and sound effects and everything else, all these aspects of the film will come to life, and viewers will lose themselves in the story.”
The film will feature music by The Tea Party, Jane Siberry, Catherine Aria and Christina Hutt.
Flee The Light is produced by Mythic Trips Entertainment.
Visit www.mythictrips.com for more information.