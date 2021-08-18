This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Come one, come all North Bay artists.

Artists invited to show their skills

We’re holding an open submission art contest open to all ages and all levels.

That’s right, the WKP Kennedy Gallery is hosting a contest in honour of Blues Fest 2020 and all you have to do is listen to one song, create a piece of art and bring it in.

One of the Capitol Centre’s amazing headliners this year is Jack de Keyzer and upon his request, all artists interested in this opportunity will be able to listen to his song “6 String Lover” and create a piece depending on how the song makes you feel.

We are accepting submissions to Aug. 30 and these amazing pieces will all go up in the large gallery during the entirety of Blues Fest.

This means anyone who comes to see the festivities, including an open mic night held in the gallery itself, will have the chance to see your work.

Even better, the contest is a People’s Choice Award. So come in and choose your favourite, turn in your vote and leave the rest to us.

We will announce the winner shortly after Blues Fest, and after documenting this awesome pop up show, artists are welcome to come back and pick up their work.

Drumroll please, as I announce what the winner of this contest wins. Their own exhibition in the small gallery during next year’s Blues Fest, a $100 honorarium for the exhibition, and last but certainly not least, hands-on help and advice from the head curator of the WKP herself, Alix Voz.

You seriously do not want to miss out on this tremendous competition and you can find all the information on our website under News & Opportunities.

We can’t wait to see your submissions North Bay, so let’s get creative!