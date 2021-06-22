A summer solstice opening for exhibit

Article content

The Summer Solstice hit us Monday, and is a time of welcoming in the new and bringing the warmth of the sun into our lives and hearts.

For many cultures it is a very spiritual day and as a time of new beginnings, it was the perfect day to open our newest exhibition, Alive and Thriving: The Unseen Resiliency.

This show was guest curated by Gerry McComb and Thaila Sarazin and features pieces from both the Indigenous Friendship Centre and the North Bay Indigenous Hub and we at the WKP are so honoured to be giving these deeply meaningful pieces a place to call home until the show’s closing until Aug. 7.

The Indigenous Friendship Centre is a centre that promotes the lives of the Metis, First Nations and Inuit peoples who live in North Bay and they offer many services to Indigenous peoples of all ages. They share culture, tradition, and skills in order to keep their way of life alive and seen.

The North Bay Indigenous Hub features similar services along with health care and child care programs to those in their community.