Kennedy Gallery Grand Reopening
By Virginia Gordon
This is it North Bay, the moment we’ve all been waiting for.
Our grand reopening after all the lockdowns is finally in sight.
We have been working around the clock installing the upcoming exhibitions and they are finally ready for you all to enjoy, and not just online this time but in person.
‘Feats of Clay, Then and Now’ is ready to go and all we have left to get ready is our Indigenous Friendship Centre exhibition, ‘Alive and Thriving; The Unseen Resiliency,’ which is due to open on the Summer Solstice, June 21.
Therefore, June 21 will be our first open day in months and we cannot wait to see you all, eyes smiling, in our beloved gallery space.
‘Feats of Clay, Then and Now,’ is a pottery exhibition showcasing the amazing history and talent of the North Bay Pottery Guild, along with the local talents of other potters living in North Bay.
We’ve got horses and swans, bricks and bowls, skulls and coffee pots.
What more could we ask for from a pottery show?
We are in love with the submissions we’ve received and how the show came together, along with a gallery makeover, and we just know you all will adore it to pieces, the show and the pottery.
Along with ‘Feats of Clay, Then and Now,’ once we are open to the public you will also get to walk through ‘Alive and Thriving; The Unseen Resiliency,’ the Indigenous Friendship Centre exhibition in the large gallery.
This is a yearly exhibition that is curated by the members of the Friendship Centre and is dedicated to honouring the Indigenous community in and around North Bay. We are so proud to be able to work together to make this exhibition happen and are excited to get it installed next week.
In order for you, the public, to make sure you get a spot to come see everything, we are going to be using our online booking system just as we have been since last year.
At this time you are able to book so head to our website and click the ‘Book Now’ button. You’ll be taken to our online booking system and will be able to see the exhibition options.
For the initial opening we are only able to accommodate groups of three at a time but this number will surely increase as the province continues the reopening schedule.
Please keep up to date on our social media to know more. You won’t want to miss out on these summer exhibitions.