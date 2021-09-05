Juno Award winner Crystal Shawanda caps off Bluesfest

Nugget Staff
Sep 05, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Winner of the 2021 Junos Blues Album of the Year, Crystal Shawanda performs as Sunday's headliner at the Capitol Centre for this year's Bluesfest. Michael Lee/The Nugget
Winner of the 2021 Junos Blues Album of the Year, Crystal Shawanda performs as Sunday's headliner at the Capitol Centre for this year's Bluesfest. Michael Lee/The Nugget

After recently coming away with the Blues Album of the Year at the 2021 Junos, Crystal Shawanda graced the Capitol Centre stage Sunday to finish off a series of live concerts for this year’s Bluesfest.

Shawanda served as the headliner for Sunday’s shows, which were held in the Betty Speers Theatre of the Capitol Centre this weekend due to forecast rain.

The concerts included performances Saturday from Josh Berry, Blue Screw, River City Junction, the Johnny Max Band and the Suzie Vinnick Band, as well as headliner Jack de Keyzer.

Sunday’s performances featured the J Houston Band, Jake Thomas, McKenna Henderson, Tony D Band, Spencer Mackenzie and Shawanda.

Spencer MacKenzie performs at Bluesfest, Sunday, at the Capitol Centre. Michael Lee/The Nugget
Spencer MacKenzie performs at Bluesfest, Sunday, at the Capitol Centre. Michael Lee/The Nugget
River City Junction takes the stage at the Capitol Centre, Saturday, for Bluesfest. Michael Lee/The Nugget
River City Junction performs at the Capitol Centre, Saturday, for Bluesfest. Michael Lee/The Nugget
Blue Screw performs at Bluesfest, Saturday, at the Capitol Centre. Michael Lee/The Nugget
Josh Berry performs live at the Capitol Centre, Saturday, for Bluesfest. Michael Lee/The Nugget
