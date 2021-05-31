Capitol Centre slams ‘inequities’ on reopening

Article content

The Capitol Centre has joined other performing arts centres across the province to push for reopening fairness.

In a news release Monday, Caroline Parnell-Barry, marketing director at the Capitol Centre, said provincial reopening plans have forced the arts centre to again postpone planned live stream programming from its June calendar.

“One musician. Two theatre technicians. No audience.

“That’s what it looks like to host many of the proposed live stream online concerts from the stage of the Capitol Centre,” Parnell-Barry said in the release.

But even that limited participation “is not permitted . . . until sometime in July.

“Meanwhile, other sectors will already be open with larger gatherings than this permitted.”

Monday night, 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers were to be allowed into Scotiabank Arena to watch Game 7 of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Montreal Canadiens playoff series.

The Capitol Centre and other members of the performing arts industry in Ontario, as a collective, are asking the provincial government to review the reopening plan to address “some inequities as it relates to our industry.”

The collective – #FairnessForArtsON – wants the province to allow concert venues and theatres to reopen for live streaming or recording without an audience as soon as the stay-at-home order ends and to consult with the industry “directly and in a timely way to establish capacity limits in steps two and three of the reopening plan so that venues and presenters can plan, hire artists and staff, and sell tickets with the lead time needed.

“In spite of our plea for regulatory fairness, as of this date no reply to our request has been received.”

The collective is also urging members of the public “who care about the future of artists, performers and live performance workers in the province to help amplify our concerns.”

On the web: http://capitolcentre.org/