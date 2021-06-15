Article content

The Capitol Centre is taking a page from The Beatles’ history, moving to the rooftop to stream a series of concerts.

The Fab Four won’t be on hand, but four Canadian performers will take part in The Rooftop Sessions from June 17 to 24.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Capitol Centre offers The Rooftop Sessions Back to video

Presented by The Co-operators, the sessions will feature music acts performing high atop the Capitol Centre building against a backdrop of the sunset over Lake Nipissing.

According to the Capitol Centre, the best way to enjoy the Rooftop Sessions concerts is to purchase tickets to watch the live streams online. Tickets are $15 each and available through the Capitol Centre’s website at capitolcentre.org

The performers cannot be seen from the street, though they can be heard.

All performances will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Terra Lightfoot, rock musician and powerhouse vocal artist, will be first on the program, appearing Thursday.

Carl Dixon, a Canadian rock legend formerly of The Guess Who, April Wine and Coney Hatch, will appear Saturday.