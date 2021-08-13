Sudbury allows for more spectators in stands, North Bay capped at 50

While North Bay is capping the number of spectators at North Bay rinks at 50 people, Sudbury is throwing its doors half open.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

According to the Sudbury’s rink policy issued to users, a maximum of 50 per cent of the building capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower, will be allowed the take in events.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury allows for more spectators in stands, North Bay capped at 50 Back to video

Those same rules are also listed in the province’s Reopening Framework Step 3.

If things do not change in North Bay, this could pose a challenge when the NOJHL and the OHL return to the ice in the fall.

The uncertainty has already forced the North Bay Battalion Hockey Club to make some tough decisions.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19 spectator guidelines and restrictions, this is to advise that we will not invoice Battalion subscribers for first instalment payment until we receive information from the OHL and local health unit,” the clubsaid in a media release issued earlier this week.

Melinda Fry, manager of sports and events for the City of North Bay, said the city is monitoring the situation closely.

“What (we) are planning for could change before we open based on what we are hearing. We want to get back to normal as soon as we can,” she said.

Fry told The Nugget in a previous interview that showers will not be available and social distancing will be required in the dressing rooms.

She said the city will be setting up temporary dressing rooms in the north concourse and lobby.

There will be a limit of 50 spectators in the stands.

In Sudbury, participants may enter the building no earlier than 30 minutes prior to the start of their ice time. In North Bay, the doors open 20 minutes early.

High school students are also paying close attention to what is being allowed to open.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has confirmed it is working with area school boards to come up with a return to high school sports this week.

Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, public health physician with the health unit, said meetings will take place on an ongoing basis to assist with planning for the new school year.